___

The Winston-Salem Open men’s tennis tournament will be back in August with full spectator capacity and full prize money after the 2020 edition was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hard-court tournament announced Monday it will be played Aug. 21-28, in its usual spot on the ATP calendar right before the U.S. Open.

The total Winston-Salem Open prize money this year will be $717,955, with $96,505 going to the singles champion. The plan is to have 3,500 seats for fans.

It is an ATP World Tour 250 event with a 48-player draw in singles and 16 doubles teams.

___

The University of Maryland will allow full seating capacity for the 2021-22 season at home games for its sports teams now that coronavirus restrictions have been lifted locally.

The new university guidelines Monday still require everyone over age 5 — including those fully vaccinated — to wear a face mask at indoor arenas and at what the school calls “crowded outdoor venues.”

The Big Ten school’s football team will play seven of its 12 games on campus for the first time in a decade. The 2021 opener is Sept. 4 against nonconference opponent West Virginia.

___

