PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a story May 14, 2021, about an irrigation shut-off along the Oregon-California border, The Associated Press erroneously reported that salmon in the Klamath River are being killed by a disease caused by bacteria. The disease is caused by a parasite.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.