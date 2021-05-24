By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mutinous soldiers arrested Mali’s transitional president and prime minister Monday hours after a government reshuffle left out two members of the junta that seized power in a coup nine months earlier in the West African nation, the African Union said late in the day.

The African Union and the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS called for the immediate release of President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

“They strongly condemn this extremely serious act, which can in no way be tolerated under the relevant provisions of ECOWAS and the African Union. They ask the military to return to their barracks,” said the statement attributed to the chairmen of the African Union and regional group.

The developments raised new alarm about whether Mali’s transitional government would be able to move ahead freely with plans to organize new democratic elections as promised by next February.

