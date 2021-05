KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):

___

2:35 p.m.

Phil Mickelson has begun his chase of history at the PGA Championship, where the 50-year-old tries to become the oldest player to win a major title.

Mickelson started the round with a one-stroke lead over playing partner Brooks Koepka, who is hoping to add another PGA title to ones he won in 2018 and 2019.

Louis Oosthuizen, who shared the 36-hole lead with Mickelson, is two shots off the lead. Longtime PGA Tour pro Kevin Streelman is another stroke back in fourth.

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island appears to be playing a bit easier, with the wind milder and blowing in a different direction. The pressure on those trying to win won’t ease until the final putt drops in a few hours.

___

1:20 p.m.

Abraham Ancer posted the lowest score of the PGA Championship with his 65 in the final round.

Ancer had seven birdies and no bogeys to finish at 1-under par for the tournament. He took advantage of the milder, less windy conditions at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. There might be more such low rounds ahead; leader Phil Mickelson and second-place Brooks Koepka tee off in about an hour.

Wind coming off the Atlantic battered the course for much of the first three rounds, confounding the world’s best golfers in the year’s second major.

___

noon

On the fourth and final day, it’s a new look at Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship. The early scoring looks different, too.

The wind is strong for a final round that features Phil Mickelson with a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka as the 50-year-old tries to become golf’s oldest major champion. But it’s coming out of the opposite direction.

Garrick Higgo of South Africa made eight birdies in his round of 69. Justin Rose already is 5 under for his round through seven holes.

The par-3 17th hole is playing its full length at 231 yards because of the helping wind. The PGA of America also moved up the tee on No. 3 so that it’s easily reached with less than driver.

The early indication is to expect low scores and fireworks on a sunny day.

___

