MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a story May 15, 2021, about the city of Brooklyn Center considering changes in policing after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Wright was wanted on a felony warrant. He was wanted on a warrant for a gross misdemeanor.

