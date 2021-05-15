In a story published May 13, 2021, about attorney Sidney Powell, The Associated Press erroneously reported that former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne is chairman and CEO of Defending the Republic, a nonprofit formed by Powell, formerly an attorney for ex-President Donald Trump. Byrne says he resigned as Defending the Republic’s chairman and CEO in April.

