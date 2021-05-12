TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state television has reported that former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is registering as a candidate to return to the same office in upcoming elections.

Broadcast footage showed Ahmadinejad marching accompanied by supporters to a registration center at the Interior Ministry before filling out forms.

Ahmadinejad in recent years has tried to polish his hardline image into a more centrist candidacy, criticizing the government for mismanagement.

