NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden will play for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night after missing more than a month with a strained right hamstring.

The Nets announced Harden would be available for their game against the San Antonio Spurs after listing him as probable earlier in the day. Coach Steve Nash said it hadn’t been determined if Harden would start.

Either way, it will be the All-Star guard’s first game since April 5, when he aggravated the injury in a game against the New York Knicks.

Harden has since missed 18 games. He also sat out the two before the game against the Knicks, when he attempted to play but left again after barely four minutes.

He then had a setback in his recovery, keeping him out longer than initially hoped.

The Nets are 27-7 in games in which Harden has played.

Brooklyn has had its superstar trio of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for only seven games. That won’t change Wednesday, as Irving was ruled out after having to leave a victory in Chicago on Tuesday with a facial contusion.

Durant is playing, even though Nash has said during the season his preference is that Durant not play both nights of back-to-backs.

