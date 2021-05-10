By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police Chief James Craig announced Monday that he will retire as head of the city’s police force, but he did not immediately reveal his future plans, which could include a run for political office.

Craig, who has had the longest tenure of any recent Detroit police chief, said his retirement is effective June 1 and is voluntary.

The Detroit native was hired in 2013 by an emergency manager after the state assumed control of the financially broken city. Craig, who is Black, immediately set out to restore residents’ confidence in the Detroit Police Department, which had a history of civil rights abuses by officers against the city’s mostly Black population.

Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters that Craig has “brought professionalism to the department.”

“I tried to convince him to stay, but I couldn’t persuade him. He gave eight good years of service and I wanted to be here to say, ’Thank you,’” Duggan said at the news conference where Craig announced his retirement.

Some Republicans have said they hope Craig challenges Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022. Craig said he is a Republican but that he has not made a decision about seeking political office.

“I’m not ruling it out,” he added.

Detroit has had about a dozen police chiefs since the early 1990s and five in the previous five years before Craig was hired. Several were forced out amid allegations of wrongdoing.

Before taking the Detroit job, Craig was Cincinnati’s chief starting in 2011 after being hired in 2009 to lead the Portland, Maine, Police Department. Craig served 28 years in Los Angeles after starting his police career as an officer in Detroit in 1977.

Craig, 64, has railed against the numbers of illegal guns on Detroit streets while being an outspoken proponent of the Second Amendment. Following a number of justifiable shootings or those done in self-defense, Craig said in 2014 that Detroit residents had the right to arm themselves as a form of protection.

“Detroiters are fed up,” he said at the time. “They’re fed up with violence. I’m not encouraging violence, and in fact, I’m about the business of identifying those violent perpetrators that carry illegal guns.”

He also has pushed back against calls for cities to defund police departments following last May’s death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which led to protests around the U.S. against racism and police brutality that at times turned violent. Demonstrations in Detroit were largely peaceful, but the city was sued by activists who said officers used excessive force against protesters.

Craig’s retirement is “good for the people, good for the city,” said Kenneth Reed, spokesman for the Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality, which often has been critical of the department and how officers have treated city residents.

“He came in early on and he encouraged people to arm themselves,” Reed said. “He did not have a crime-fighting plan and never had.”

In 2018, Detroit had 261 homicides — the fewest in decades. Last year, homicides topped 300 in the city of more than 672,000. Non-fatal shootings also were up.

To date, five Republicans have formed gubernatorial campaign committees. All are lesser-known candidates without major government or political experience.

“Chief Craig would bring a whole new level of leadership that is exciting,” said Meshawn Maddock, co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

Others considering whether to run include businessman and Iraq War veteran John James, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in 2020 and 2018, and businesswoman Lena Epstein, who ran for a suburban Detroit congressional seat in 2018.

Whitmer, who is expected to seek reelection, had $3.5 million in her campaign account as of Dec. 31.

Associated Press writer David Eggert in Lansing contributed to this report.

