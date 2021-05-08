By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Ehire Adrianza capped a night full of comebacks for Atlanta with a game-ending RBI single in the 12th inning, helping the Braves stun the Philadelphia Phillies for a chaotic 8-7 victory Saturday.

Atlanta overcame deficits of 3-1 in the ninth and 4-3 in the 11th before rallying from a 7-4 hole in the 12th — all with Ronald Acuña Jr. out of the game after he was hit by a pitch in his left little finger in the seventh. X-rays were negative.

Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper didn’t bother to field Adrianza’s bloop single as Braves players poured out of the dugout to begin their on-field celebration.

William Contreras tied it at 7 with a three-run double off right-hander Enyel De Los Santos (0-1) before scoring on Adrianza’s hit. Contreras’ rip scored designated runner Ozzie Albies along with Austin Riley, who walked, and Dansby Swanson, who singled.

Philadelphia had a three-run lead after Jacob Webb (1-1) threw the ball to the backstop on Harper’s bases loaded grounder in the top of the 12th, which allowed two runs to score. Webb failed to cover the plate after his errant throw, allowing Scott Kingery and Andrew McCutchen to score. J.T. Realmuto added a run-scoring single.

Phillies closer Héctor Neris blew a 3-1 lead in the ninth. After walking Adrianza with two outs, Neris gave up Pablo Sandoval’s fourth pinch-hit homer, the most in the majors, to force extra innings.

The Braves say Acuña, whose 10 homers are tied for the major league lead, is day to day with a finger contusion. He was struck by a 98 mph fastball from Sam Coonrod.

Jean Segura had three hits, including a homer, for the Phillies.

Segura, who had four hits in Friday night’s 12-2 win in his return from the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain, hit a low liner that barely cleared the left-field wall for his first-inning homer off Ian Anderson.

Freddie Freeman ended a career-worst, 0-for-22 drought when he led off the sixth with a home run off Vince Velasquez into the Braves’ bullpen behind the center-field wall.

Velazquez gave up two hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings.

Anderson allowed three runs, six hits and three walks in six innings.

Albies hit a one-out triple in the fourth for Atlanta’s first hit. McCutchen tried to make a backhand catch in the left field corner, but the ball hit his left wrist above his glove before he ran into the padded wall in foul territory. McCutchen leaned over in pain, with the ball at his feet, before finally recovering to throw the ball to the infield.

McCutchen remained in the game.

Attendance was 39,852 in the Braves’ second home game with 100% capacity allowed. Friday night’s game drew 38,952 fans.

The Phillies’ last six-game winning streak came from June 30 through July 7, 2018.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Manager Joe Girardi said he checked in with Harper before posting his lineup. Harper returned with two hits on Friday night after missing four games with a sore left wrist. Girardi said Harper reported he felt “really good.”

Braves: RHP Chris Martin, on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation, was scheduled to throw at Triple-A Gwinnett. Manager Brian Snitker said Martin says “he feels real good.” … RHP Carl Edwards Jr. was designated for assignment after giving up three runs and recording only one out on Friday night. Edwards, who was with the team for only one day, was the second reliever to be designated for assignment in two days, following RHP Nate Jones. IF Sean Kazmar was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett while RHP Victor Arano and RHP Jaseel De La Cruz were recalled.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Huascar Ynoa and Phillies RHP Aaron Nola, each looking for his fourth win, are the scheduled starters when the weekend series concludes on Sunday night.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.