By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Alonso capped New York’s six-run eighth inning with a three-run double, and the Mets used a defensive meltdown by Philadelphia and a replay reversal to beat the Phillies 8-7 on Sunday night.

Michael Conforto snapped a tie with a bases-loaded walk against José Alvarado, driving in Jose Peraza, and Alonso followed with a liner off David Hale that split the gap in right-center and went all the way to the wall for an 8-4 lead.

Philadelphia got a run back in the ninth on Roman Quinn’s RBI triple. After a Matt Joyce walk, Rhys Hoskins hit an opposite-field drive off Edwin Díaz that was initially ruled a tying three-run homer first base umpire Jose Navas.

A replay review showed the ball hit the top railing of the fence on the out-of-town scoreboard in right, never clearing the wall itself. Hoskins was placed at second with a two-run double.

Díaz then departed with an injury and Jeurys Familia struck out Bryce Harper on a high fastball, earning his first save.

Didi Gregorius and Andrew McCutchen homered for Philadelphia, and Hoskins had two hits and two RBIs. But Hoskins also had a memorable defensive miscue that led to a run for New York.

After Gregorius’ three-run shot lifted the Phillies to a 4-2 lead in the sixth, the Mets went ahead to stay in the eighth.

Kevin Pillar sparked the rally with a leadoff drive off Brandon Kintzler (1-1). Jonathan Villar then singled and James McCann flied out.

Peraza followed with a pinch-hit smash that trickled off Hoskins’ glove at first and into short right field. Villar pulled into third, and then accelerated home with the tying run when he saw Hoskins casually flipping the ball to second baseman Nick Maton in frustration.

It was one play in a series of defensive issues for Philadelphia on the night.

Manager Joe Girardi then summoned Alvarado, who is appealing a three-game suspension handed down by Major League Baseball for a bench-clearing incident Friday night resulting in an exchange of words with Mets outfielder Domonic Smith.

Alvarado didn’t record an out, allowing a single to Jeff McNeil, a walk to Francisco Lindor and then the bases-loaded walk to Conforto.

With Philadelphia trailing 2-1 with one out in the sixth, Gregorius drove a changeup from Miguel Castro inside the right-field foul pole for his third homer of the season. Prior to that at-bat, Gregorius was mired in a 3-for-32 slump dating to April 18.

McCutchen’s 16th career leadoff homer to dead center off David Peterson put Philadelphia in front in the first. But Peterson settled in, striking out eight in five innings.

Conforto had three hits and two RBIs for New York, and McNeil finished with four hits and scored two runs. Jacob Barnes (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Philadelphia starter Zach Eflin scattered 10 hits over six innings. He permitted two runs, struck out seven and walked none.

