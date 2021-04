PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — In a story April 29, 2021, about President Joe Biden’s visit with former President Jimmy Carter in Plains, Georgia, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of the producers of “CARTERLAND,” a new documentary. The producers are Will and Jim Pattiz, not Pattitz.

