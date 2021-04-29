JERUSALEM (AP) — Dozens of people were injured, some seriously, when a grandstand collapsed at a Jewish religious gathering in northern Israel attended by tens of thousands of people, local media reported Friday.

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper and other media outlets reported that around 20 people were in critical condition, with ambulances and helicopters racing to the scene.

Magen David Adom, the Israeli rescue service, did not immediately respond to a request for information on the incident, which happened overnight.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered at the foot of Mount Meron to celebrate Lag BaOmer, a Jewish holiday honoring Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a 2nd century sage and mystic who is buried there.

It was the first huge religious gathering of its kind to be held legally since Israel lifted nearly all restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. The country has seen cases plummet since launching one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns late last year.

