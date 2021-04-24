By TODD KARPOVICH

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer and the Oakland Athletics won their 13th straight game, building a big lead early and beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 on a rainy Saturday night.

This is the third-longest winning streak in Oakland history. The A’s won 14 straight in 1988 and set a then-American League record with 20 consecutive victories in 2002.

Cleveland broke that mark with 22 straight wins in 2017 — Oakland’s string is the longest in the majors since that long Indians run.

The Athletics, who lost their first six games this season, have outscored opponents 83-36 during their winning streak.

Matt Olson and Mark Canha had two hits and two RBIs apiece for Oakland, which has won nine in row against the Orioles dating to 2019.

Chris Bassitt (2-2) weathered steady rain that fell at Camden Yards, allowing two runs and eight hits over six innings. He struck out eight and improved to 3-0 in four career starts against Baltimore.

The A’s took a 1-0 lead in the first on a bloop single by Olson that scored Canha, who led off with a double against Wade LeBlanc (0-1). LeBlanc made his first start of the season after five relief appearances.

Oakland extended the lead to 4-0 on a two-run single by Canha and a double by Olson in the second that ended LeBlanc’s night. The Orioles scored their first run of the game on a double by Chance Sisco that deflected off first base and into the outfield.

Lowrie answered in the third with his homer over the right-field scoreboard off Tyler Wells, a Rule 5 pick.

Trey Mancini had an RBI double in the fifth that cut the margin to 7-2.

The Orioles have scored two runs or fewer in their last six losses.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: LHP A.J. Puk (strained biceps) is expected to throw off the mound later this week at an affiliate site in Stockton, California.

Orioles: LHP Keegan Akin had to get stitches in his left index finger after cutting himself with a knife at home. He was being considered to start Saturday prior to the incident. “He’s got stitches for a week to 10 days,” manager Brandon Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Jesús Luzardo (1-1, 5.89 ERA) can help the A’s complete the three-game sweep. He threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Twins on Tuesday.

Orioles: LHP John Means (1-0, 1.52 ERA) will start the finale after getting an additional two days of rest. Means threw seven shutout innings Sunday at Texas in his last outing.

