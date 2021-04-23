WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Joe Biden’s global climate summit (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has kicked off the second day of the global climate summit with a commitment to meet the challenge with historic amount of new investment.

The former secretary of state said Friday he heard from representatives of 63 countries on the first day of the summit, from all regions of the world. Many nations have bold plans but lack the resources to implement those plans.

Kerry says, “There is polite but obvious frustration that was manifested by many who have contributed so little to the crisis but who have to deal with so much of the consequences.″

At the same time, Kerry said participants enthusiastically reported one after the other about “significant and exciting measures that they’re taking.″

The agenda for the second day will focus on the economic opportunities of combating climate change and the need for technological innovations.

