BOSTON (AP) — In a story April 17, 2021, about the SolarWinds hackers’ abuse of Microsoft products, The Associated Press incorrectly reported how Microsoft detected the related breach of its network. Microsoft responders, not the cybersecurity firm FireEye, discovered the intrusion on Microsoft’s network after FireEye alerted Microsoft that SolarWinds’ customers had been infiltrated.

