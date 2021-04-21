JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said air raid sirens sounded early Thursday near Dimona, the desert town that is home to the country’s secretive nuclear reactor.

It gave no further details, but the sirens indicated a possible attack on the sensitive area.

The report comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and its archenemy Iran. The Iranians have blamed Israel for a series of incidents targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities and vowed revenge.

Israel has not openly commented on the incidents, but it has signaled possible involvement.

