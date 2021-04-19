TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian man with a knife attacked five people Monday at a mosque in the capital of Tirana, according to police.

A police statement said Rudolf Nikolli, 34, entered the Dine Hoxha mosque in downtown Tirana about 2:30 p.m. and wounded five people with a knife. Police reacted immediately and took him into custody.

The five wounded were taken to a hospital and officials said they are not in life-threatening situations.

Police have not disclosed any motive for the attack. Police and prosecutors are investigating the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.