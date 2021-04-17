MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has ordered a Ukrainian diplomat to leave the country after allegedly receiving classified information from a database of the country’s main security agency.

Alexander Sosonyuk, the Ukrainian consul in St. Petersburg, was detained Friday while meeting with a Russian in which he obtained material from a database of the Federal Security Service, the agency said.

On Saturday, the Russian foreign minister informed charge d’affaires Vasily Pokotilo that Sosonyuk must leave the country by Thursday. No details about the contents of the classified material were made public.

The expulsion comes amid escalating tensions over Russia’s military buildup along the border with the eastern Ukraine region that is under the control of Russia-backed rebels.

