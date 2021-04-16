TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — In a story published April 8, 2021, The Associated Press used a quote by the Family Policy Alliance of New Jersey that commented on a New Jersey bill that would require school districts to implement inclusive curriculums. The story should have made clear that the quote was in direct response to one part of the bill that focused on highlighting and promoting diversity, including sexual orientation, in school curriculums, not Black History curriculums.

