GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard was searching for a dozen people off the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday, hours after six crew members were pulled from rough seas. They were rescued from the Gulf of Mexico after a commercial platform vessel that capsized during a “microburst” of bad weather.

The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said in a statement at around 8 p.m. that it and several other vessels responded to an area of the Gulf of Mexico south of Port Fourchon after the 129-foot (39-meter) Seacor Power overturned. A search plane also flew in to assist.

The Advocate reported that Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III confirmed that 18 people were on board before the Seacor Power took on water in rough seas.

A search by air and sea was ongoing Wednesday, Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally said.

“There was a microburst of weather that came through the area at the time of the incident,” Lally said. “I don’t know whether that was the cause, but what we can say is that inclement weather did hit the area at the time.”

A special marine warning issued by the National Weather Service in New Orleans said steep waves and winds greater than 50 knots (58 mph) were expected in parts of the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday.

The Seacor Power is a commercial lift vessel, designed to become an offshore platform by dropping three towering legs down to the sea floor. Hit by the storm, it flipped over, with one of the legs pointed awkwardly skyward as rescuers searched for the workers in rough seas.

Port Fourchon, Louisiana’s southernmost seaport, is a major base for the U.S. oil and gas industry, supporting most of Louisiana’s offshore platforms and drilling rigs.

New Orleans and areas off Louisiana’s shore were being hit by an unexpectedly strong storm that overturned vessels and damaged property, particularly in coastal towns. The Coast Guard warned in a Facebook post that the storms caused “significant hazards to life and property.”

The length of the capsized vessel has been corrected; it has a beam of 129 feet, not 265 feet.

