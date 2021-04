VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) — In a story April 12, 2021, about a police chase in Georgia that left three officers wounded and one suspect dead, The Associated Press, relying on information provided by law enforcement, erroneously reported that the two suspects were brothers. Authorities now say they were cousins.

