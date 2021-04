NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about $16 billion including debt.

Microsoft will pay $56.00 per share.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Nuance comes after the companies formed a partnership in 2019.

The transaction is expected to close this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.