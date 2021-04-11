MILAN (AP) — The Alan Kurdi rescue ship operated by a German nongovernmental organization has been released by an administrative court in Italy to return to Spain for routine maintenance and inspection, the group, Sea-Eye, said in statement Sunday.

The ship was impounded in the Sardinian port of Olbia in October, around two weeks after its arrival with more than 125 people rescued at sea. A court date is set for November to clarify the legality of the detention. In the meantime, an administrative court ruled Friday that Sea-Eye would suffer financial damage if it wasn’t able to carry out the routine upkeep.

The Alan Kurdi is preparing to transfer to Spain, the group said.

Sea-Eye maintains that the ship’s detention was politically motivated, and said its lawyers have submitted documentation showing that the Alan Kurdi met safety standards.

