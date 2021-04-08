By ELLIOT SPAGAT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities say they picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling alone across the Mexican border in March.

It’s the largest monthly number ever recorded and a major test for President Joe Biden as he reverses many of his predecessor’s hardline immigration tactics.

A complex mix of policies and conditions in the United States and Central America is driving the increase.

It coincides with the Biden administration’s decision to exempt unaccompanied children from pandemic-related powers to immediately expel most people from the country without giving them an opportunity to seek asylum.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.