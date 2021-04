TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An unknown number of passengers were injured and some possibly killed when a train partly derailed along Taiwan’s east coast.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. near the Toroko Gorge scenic area during a public holiday Friday.

Media reported 350 passengers were on board, four of whom were listed as in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.