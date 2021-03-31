DETROIT (AP) — In a story March 29, 2021, about Volkswagen of America, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the company would change its brand name to “Voltswagen,” based on false assurances from the company that the change was legitimate. On Tuesday, after the company issued a fake news release, it said its statements had been an early April Fool’s Day joke.

