The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, some of his players and staff received the coronavirus vaccine that’s more readily available in Arizona before the club departed the desert.

Kapler said he experienced no side effects from his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. He said others, who looked into vaccination possibilities in the Phoenix area at the end of spring training, had Moderna or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots.

Opening day is Thursday at Seattle, and Kapler says any of his players who need some downtime before then will have it.

Chattanooga’s football team is calling off the rest of its spring season.

Coach Rusty Wright announced the decision Monday. School officials said COVID-19 opt-outs made it impossible to field the required number of players in key position groups to meet Southern Conference playing guidelines.

Wright was disappointed in the outcome but said his Championship Subdivision team was dealing with coronavirus issues throughout the process of preparing and playing football.

A statement from the Southern Conference said the league supports the school’s decisions and its remaining scheduled games would be recorded as no contests.

The Mocs were 3-2 this spring and were set to head to Western Carolina for a game on Saturday.

