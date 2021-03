SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a story published March 28, 2021, The Associated Press picked up a story from the San Francisco Chronicle on the death of attorney Brian Rohan. The story should have made clear that Rohan was part of a larger team that defended Ken Kesey on charges of marijuana possession — a team headed up by another San Francisco lawyer, Patrick Hallinan.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, San Francisco Chronicle.