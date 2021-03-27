By STEVEN WINE

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — No. 2-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the fourth round at the Miami Open by beating Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-4 Saturday.

Tsitsipas, ranked a career-high No. 5, improved to 15-4 this year. He hopes to take advantage of a draw without Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Dzumhur, ranked 126th, made the field only because another player withdrew. He came into the match with a 3-1 record against Tsitsipas but never had a break point.

In women’s play, top-ranked Ash Barty beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 and had a much easier time than in the previous round, when she saved a match point to beat qualifier Kristina Kucova. That was Barty’s first match away from her native Australian since February 2020.

She kept Ostapenko on the move and on the defensive, pulling her in and moving her from side to side.

Barty is the defending champion as the 2019 winner. The tournament was canceled last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Her potential path to the final became easier when No. 3-seeded Simona Halep withdrew before her third-round match because of a right shoulder injury.

Wild card Ana Konjuh upset No. 15 Iga Swiatek. Konjuh’s career has been slowed by four elbow surgeries, and this week she has earned her first three wins in main-draw WTA play since 2018.

In other men’s play, No. 12 Milos Raonic and No. 24 Lorenzo Sonego advanced.

___

