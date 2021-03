LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story March 26, 2021, about federal vaccination sites closing in California, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the sites will close April 15. They will close April 11. Additionally, the AP misspelled Frank Mansell’s last name. It is Mansell, not Mancel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.