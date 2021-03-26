AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the Dell Technologies Match Play (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

At least two groups will require a sudden-death playoff to determine a winner, but only after an hour break.

Abraham Ancer and Kevin Streelman will square off in Group 13. Ancer lost his first match of the week against Viktor Hovland. Streelman joined him at 2-1-0 by beating Bernd Wiesberger. Ancer beat Streelman earlier in the week, but head-to-head matches are not used as a tiebreaker.

Max Homa beat J.T. Poston, setting up a playoff in Group 4 against Billy Horschel. Both went 2-1-0. Horschel had no trouble beating PGA champion Collin Morikawa.

The players will have to wait until the last match begins before the sudden-death playoff can start on the first hole.

2 p.m.

Tommy Fleetwood has made it to the weekend of the Dell Technologies Match Play thanks to two great escapes on the same hole to beat Bryson DeChambeau.

Fleetwood was 1 up going to the 18th when he mysteriously opted to hit driver and went left into a drainage ditch in a hazard. DeChambeau drove just short of the green. Instead of taking a penalty drop, Fleetwood hacked out of the ditch well right of the green, some 80 feet away. From there, he had no angle to the flag. But he hit a perfect flop shot to 5 feet.

DeChambeau missed his 10-foot birdie putt. Fleetwood made his par. “An unlikely par,” he said with a smile.

Fleetwood reaches the weekend knockout stage for the second time. He will face Dylan Frittelli, who became the first No. 64 seed to advance since the Match Play switched to group play in 2015.

1:10 p.m.

Dylan Frittelli is the first player to win his group and advance to the weekend knockout stage in the Dell Technologies Match Play. Jason Kokrak needed to win his match against Tony Finau to have any chance in Group 12, but he fell 2 down with two holes to play and was mathematically eliminated.

Frittelli won the clinching match for Texas when the Longhorns won the NCAA title in 2012 at Riviera. The South African now makes his home in Austin and probably knows Austin Country Club as well as anyone in the field.

In other early matches, Tommy Fleetwood was 2 up on Bryson DeChambeau. Fleetwood needed only to win to advance from Group 5. DeChambeau had to win and Antoine Rozner had to lose his match. Rozner was 2 up with four to play.

