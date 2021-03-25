By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who accused the college’s longtime campus gynecologist of sexual abuse.

The agreement, announced Thursday, is believed to be a record amount for such a case. It dwarfs the $500 million Michigan State University agreed to pay in 2018 to settle claims against sports doctor Larry Nassar.

When combined with an earlier $215 million settlement of a separate class-action suit, USC has agreed to pay out more than $1 billion for claims against Dr. George Tyndall, who worked at the school for nearly 30 years.

The 74-year-old Tyndall also faces 35 criminal counts of sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016. He’s pleaded not guilty.

