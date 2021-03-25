COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish government decided Thursday to continue its suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 for three more weeks.

Denmark paused the use of the AstraZeneca as a precautionary measure on March 11 after reports that a 60-year-old woman died with blood clots in several parts of her body a week after she received the vaccine, according to health officials.

The death of a second person in Denmark who died after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine was reported shortly after. Danish health authorities said they have no evidence the vaccine was responsible for either death.

Norway and Sweden also have paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Several European countries that had suspended using the vaccine have resumed administering it after the European Union’s drug regulator said it was safe.

