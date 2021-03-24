CAMPOHERMOSO, Colombia (AP) — In a story March 22, 2021, about one of just two counties in Colombia free of COVID-19, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the mayor of Campohermoso, Jaime Rodríguez Romero, tested positive for the coronavirus. The mayor was tested during a trip, but he was negative, although he decided to isolate himself.

