BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — In a story March 21, 2021, about a 2-year-old girl from Mali who died in a hospital days after being rescued from a boat carrying migrants near Spain’s Canary Islands, The Associated Press erroneously identified the victim as Nabody. Spain’s prime minister had also used that name in a tweet expressing sadness over the death of the toddler. But the Canary Islands health department and the Spanish government’s delegation in the archipelago confirmed Monday that the deceased child had a different name and that another toddler called Nabody is among 12 minors who are recovering at a local hospital. They said 11 adults also remain hospitalized, one of whom is in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.