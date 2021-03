ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In a story March 10, 2021, about a New Mexico man who police considered a person of interest in his ex-wife’s killing, The Associated Press erroneously reported the former couple’s income. It was $13,000 a month, not $13,000 a year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.