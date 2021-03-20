ATLANTA (AP) — In a story March 19, 2021, about prostitution investigations at two Atlanta massage businesses where people were shot and killed, The Associated Press erroneously reported that there had been 12 prostitution-related arrests at the two businesses and police were called to the businesses at least 21 times. There were 10 prostitution-related arrests at the two businesses, and police were called to them repeatedly. However, it’s not clear if they were the target of all 21 calls or if other businesses that shared the address of one of the massage businesses were targeted in some of them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.