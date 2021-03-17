By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Violent extremists motivated by political grievances and racial biases pose an “elevated threat” to the U.S. homeland, officials said Wednesday in a declassified intelligence report released more than two months after a violent mob of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The assessment was made in a report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and echoes warnings of the threat made by U.S. officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray.

