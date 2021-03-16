BERLIN (AP) — A car drove into a group of people in the eastern German city of Leipzig on Tuesday, killing two and leaving another two injured, police said. Authorities believe it was an accident.

It wasn’t clear what led to the incident Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old man who drove the car was in the care of police, news agency dpa reported.

There was no immediate information on the identity of the victims.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.