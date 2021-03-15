The European Union said Monday it is starting legal action against the United Kingdom arguing London does not respect the conditions of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and is committing a violation of international law.

The 27-nation EU is objecting to Britain unilaterally extending a grace period beyond Apr. 1 that applies to trade on the island of Ireland, where the EU and the United Kingdom share a land border and where a special trade system was set up as part of the Brexit divorce deal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.