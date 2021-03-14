By LEANNE ITALIE

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Doja Cat went for neon feathers and a moto-inspired look zipped allll the way down and Cynthia Erivo stunned in a sparkling silver gown with gold accents by Louis Vuitton at the Grammys as music’s big night Sunday offered a luxe fashion moment for the stars.

Dressed in Roberto Cavalli, Doja’s look included cat-claw zips on each arm and a feathered skirt.

“I want to be the cat lady, so let me be that,” she said.

Erivo’s gown included a low cutout at the front with a gold bib effect at the top and a gold belt, while DaBaby brightened up a drastically pared-down red carpet in a bright mustard and green floral suit from Dolce & Gabbana.

Dua Lipo also sparkled, in a pink sequin Versace gown with a butterfly motif. The body-skimming gown included cutouts at the hips and a sexy high slit.

“It was really cool to collaborate,” she said.

Billie Eilish matched her long nails to a loose pink and black trouser look, her hat and face mask also a match.

DaBaby, his mom, Linda, by his side in red, topped off his suit with a wide-brim green hat with red underneath. He was on hand in person but earlier created an Instagram red carpet moment with his daughter since no kids were allowed at the Los Angeles show.

Joanie Leeds, winner of the best children’s music album, did something similar at a distance from home in New York.

“I actually created a step and repeat and a red carpet,” she told reporters during a virtual news conference before the show. “We all walked the red carpet and we had a photographer here and took some really good pictures.”

Leeds wore a multicolor sequined gown by Nicole Miller, and she slid off her silver heels to show on camera.

“Just because we’re virtual this year, I wasn’t going to wear my hoodie sweatshirt,” said Leeds, a first-time Grammy winner.

Due to pandemic precautions, the “red carpet” was not the usual mass of cameras and TV crews. A select few outlets were permitted on site to conduct live interviews — a safe distance apart.

The night’s host, Trevor Noah, showed up for the pared-down carpet in a classic black tuxedo, while nominee Debi Nova went big — and pink — in a mini dress that had a huge train and tropical details, by Georges Chakra. Phoebe Bridgers wore a black gown adorned with a beaded human skeleton, from Thom Browne, and Megan Thee Stallion wore a strapless bright orange princess look with a high side slit and a huge back bow and train by Dolce & Gabbana. Her Chopard choker finished off the look.

“I wanted to pop. I wanted to look like a Grammy,” Megan said.

Jacob Collier said he went for comfort in a floral Stella McCartney turtleneck.

“I feel like a rock star,” he said.

In Dundas, H.E.R. rocked a burgundy, mid-calf robe with matching wide-leg trousers.

Noah Cyrus spoke to reporters in a cream gown with a huge cape-like effect that encircled her face. It was a Schiaparelli, a somber Cyrus and first-time Grammy nominee said. She said she was honored to be the first to wear it. Cyrus is mourning the recent death of her grandmother.

“I just wish my grandma could have seen this,” she said of her nomination.

Associated Press reporters Marcela Isaza and Jonathan Landrum in Los Angeles and Kristin Hall in Nashville contributed to this story.

