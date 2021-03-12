RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In a story March 11, 2021, about a court hearing in which lawyers for convicted murderer Jeffrey MacDonald sought his release from prison, The Associated Press erroneously reported names of a victim and a family member of the victims. The 5-year-old killed was Kimberley MacDonald, not Kimberly. And the brother of Jeffrey MacDonald’s slain wife is Bob Stevenson, not Stephenson.

