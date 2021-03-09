By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

The big money that accompanies franchise tags for the 2021 season is going to receivers, safeties and linemen.

No running backs. No tight ends. No linebackers. And, with Dak Prescott reaching agreement with the Dallas Cowboys on a new four-year deal, no quarterbacks.

So wideouts Chris Godwin, who helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl, and Chicago’s Allen Robinson were tagged just before Tuesday’s NFL deadline. So were tackles Taylor Moton of Carolina and Cam Robinson of Jacksonville, and defensive tackle Leonard Williams of the New York Giants.

Previously announced as tagged players were safeties Marcus Maye of the New York Jets and Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos, and All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff by Washington.

While none of them is in line for the $160 million, four-year contract — with a record $66 million signing bonus — that Prescott got, they all will bring home hefty paychecks.

Williams, Scherff and Simmons were tagged for a second straight year. Barring their teams working out long-term deals by July 15, they will earn about $19 million, $18 million and $13.7 million, respectively.

Godwin, a budding star with the Buccaneers — so much so that the team apparently will allow top linebackers Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David to test the open waters — and the veteran Allen Robinson will be paid approximately $16.4 million apiece in 2021.

The going rate for safeties under their first tag is around $10.5 million, which Maye will make in New Jersey. Moton and Cam Robinson will come in at about $14 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.