LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (AP) — A police standoff that dragged on for more than 17 hours ended with a hostage taker dead, the hostages freed and a bomb squad dealing with explosive devices, police said Tuesday.

Kenny Smith, the last of three hostages to be released, told reporters that the assailant used a stun gun on him and also fired another weapon in the house. The assailant had zip ties to secure his hostages.

A member of the state police tactical team used deadly force during the standoff, State Police Lt. Jason Madore told reporters.

Afterward, the bomb squad dealt with “multiple explosive devices” that were left inside the home, Madore said.

The episode unfolded Monday morning when Donald White, 44, of Jay, burst into the home in Livermore Falls, a town of about 3,000, Madore said. One occupant managed to flee and call police, while three others were held hostage by White, police said.

Local police said they were met with a “dangerous situation” when they arrived, and state police responded with a tactical team, bomb squad and crisis negotiator. Eventually, county and federal law enforcement officials joined others at the scene.

During the standoff, two people were released but Smith was detained until early Tuesday. Smith indicated the assailant knew his family, but police declined to talk about the relationship.

The state trooper who used deadly force was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, during the investigation, Madore said. The medical examiner will determine how White died, he said.

The Spruce Mountain School District closed schools Monday because the school resource officer was concerned that the suspect might have planted a bomb, Superintendent Scott Albert told News Center Maine.

A Walmart store in Farmington was also evacuated because of a bomb threat, but it was unclear if that was related, officials said.

