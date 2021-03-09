BERLIN (AP) — Police said they found two bodies on Tuesday in a house in a small town in southwestern Germany that is located near a major U.S. air base.

People in Weilerbach, which is near the city of Kaiserslautern and the Ramstein Air Base, were asked to stay indoors.

Police tweeted that they were looking for a perpetrator and increasing their presence in the town.

They didn’t immediately give any detail on the two people who were found dead or say how they died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.