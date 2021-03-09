BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament on Tuesday voted to lift the immunity of the former president of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, a move that could pave the way for his extradition.

A decision on two of his associates was expected later.

In the decision, 400 legislators voted for the waiver of immunity, 248 were against it and 45 abstained.

