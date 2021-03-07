JASNA, Slovakia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin posted the fastest time in the opening run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom Sunday, a day after winning a slalom on the same hill.

The American led Petra Vlhova by 0.16 seconds, followed by unheralded Maryna Gasienica-Daniel of Poland, who was 0.44 behind in third.

Shiffrin’s teammate Nina O’Brien was fourth and had to make up 0.49 in the final leg.

Shiffrin denied Vlhova a home triumph in Saturday’s slalom when she came from behind to beat her Slovakian rival in the final run.

It was the American’s 69th career win. Only two skiers in the 54-year history of the World Cup have reached the 70-win mark: Lindsey Vonn and Ingemar Stenmark.

Marta Bassino, who won four giant slaloms this season, will lock up the discipline title with a race to spare if the Italian finishes ahead of her only remaining challenger, Tessa Worley of France.

Bassino was ranked fifth after the opening run, 0.84 behind Shiffrin, and Worley was eighth.

World champion Lara Gut-Behrami had a costly mistake early in her run and the Swiss skier finished 1.78 off the pace.

Gut-Behrami led runner-up Vlhova by 107 points in the overall World Cup standings going into Sunday’s race.

