DENVER (AP) — In a story March 4, 2021, about Elijah McClain, The Associated Press erroneously reported that police asked paramedics to sedate him with ketamine. Police called the fire department for medical support after putting McClain in a neckhold to render him unconscious and a paramedic later decided to inject him with ketamine.

