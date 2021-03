ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says an military helicopter has crashed in eastern Turkey, killing nine soldiers on board.

Four others were hurt in the crash. The helicopter crashed Thursday in the town of Tatvan, in the predominantly Kurdish-populated Bitlis province. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.

